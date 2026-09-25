WEEKEND PREVIEW: Free concert for musical anniversary on Sunday

During a free concert this Sunday afternoon, you can enjoy majestic music marking a half-century for the organ at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) – here’s the preview:

The second concert of the 50th anniversary Organ Concert Series at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle:

Soli Deo Gloria is the concert series honoring the memory of Andrew King, longtime organist at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle. The next concert in the series will take place on September 27 at 3:00 p.m. This date observes the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the Noack organ in the Gallery at First Lutheran.

This gala concert will feature players from the Seattle Bach Festival orchestra, led by Tekla Cunningham, in a performance of an early version of Bach’s Concerto in d minor for keyboard, BWV 1052. Dana Robinson, the organist at First Lutheran, will be joined by Paul Tagels, Professor Emeritus at Pacific Lutheran University, in selections for two organs, showcasing the church’s two Noack organs. There will be “encore performances” of works performed at the gallery’s dedication recital of September 26, 1976.

The concert will be held at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, 4105 California Avenue SW. The concert is open to all without admission charge.