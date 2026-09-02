VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe School celebrates results of ‘summer of construction’

Six days before the start of school, Our Lady of Guadalupe students, staff, and families gathered Wednesday evening to celebrate the results of what OLG said three months ago would be a “summer of construction.” They cut a ribbon across a section of new fencing – which along with new windows and a new roof comprised most – but not all – of the upgrades.

OLG principal Lauren Hobbs expressed gratitude for everyone who made the upgrades happen.

And pastor Fr. Phuong Hoang offered a prayer giving thanks:

They’re in our video along with Amy Hall of the Fulcrum Foundation, which gave financial support for the project:

The short outdoor ceremony was blessed by a bit of rain:

School and parish staff commemorated the occasion with group photos in various configurations:

Then everyone got to go inside and look through the new windows, among other things:

New time and date displays were part of an upgrade otherwise meant to be more heard than seen – a new intercom system:

OLG says the school building dates back to the early ’60s.