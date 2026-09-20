HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Church Second-Time Sale, second day

If you couldn’t get to this weekend’s biggest rummage sale on Saturday, you have another chance, until 3 pm today – and the deals are even bigger, because everything is half-price! We just stopped by Fauntleroy Church‘s Second-Time Sale for photos of what remains available. This curated sale raising money for church programs (such as the popular Recycle Roundup, which returns on October 3) has a wide variety of items in good shape – toys, housewares, furniture, games, clothing, jewelry, tools, sports gear, more.

It’s in (and outside) the church Fellowship Hall, 9140 California SW.