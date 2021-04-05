West Seattle Food Bank’s history @ Words, Writers, Southwest Stories this Thursday

In our photo above is Rev. Ron Marshall, signing his book about the West Seattle Food Bank‘s first 30 years, at the WSFB’s 30th-anniversary celebration in 2013. Though the food bank has eight more years of history since then, the role it fills remains constant: Fighting hunger – and now after its merger with the West Seattle Helpline, fighting homelessness too. This Thursday night, listen to the author – who is still on the WSFB board – tell its story, in a live online presentation, Here’s the announcement:

‘Words, Writers & Southwest Stories,’ a historically based speaker series of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, is excited to announce that it is hosting Ron Marshall for a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, April 8 at 6:00 PM. Marshall will deliver a presentation titled, “Hunger Immortal: The First Thirty Years of the West Seattle Food Bank.” Registration is required. Please register HERE.

The history of the West Seattle Food Bank is no ordinary story. It’s filled with intrigue and sadness, great dedication, and mounds of lucky breaks. Ron will explore the story of the bank from its beginnings in 1983 and its ongoing efforts to meet the needs of a changing, growing community. Ron will also provide a glimpse into both the history of the food bank and profiles of the individuals, including board members, volunteers, donors, and property owners, who worked to guarantee that the food bank had a permanent home.

Ron Marshall has served on the West Seattle Food Bank board since 1996. He’s past president of the West Seattle Ministerial Association and has served on the board of Music Northwest for over 25 years. Ron has been the pastor of First Lutheran Church of West Seattle since 1979. He was raised in Tacoma and graduated from Stadium High School in 1967, and graduated from Washington State University in 1971. Ron is the author of two books on the religious thought of Martin Luther and Søren Kierkegaard. He’s also well known for his unique, ongoing class on the Koran, which he has been teaching four times a year since 2003.

This series is open to hosting any author or speaker addressing historical issues relating to the Puget Sound/Duwamish Peninsula and/or the general public. Additional information on future presentations can be obtained by contacting Dora-Faye Hendricks, Chair, ‘Words, Writers & SouthWest Stories’ by phone at 206-290-8315 or by e-mail at Dora-Faye@comcast.net.