PREVIEW: Teenager in the house? Potentially life-saving information at Thursday event.

If you have a teenager in your home – no matter what school they attend – you won’t want to miss this Thursday night event at West Seattle High School. We’re showcasing it in case you haven’t already seen it in our Event Calendar:

Stronger Together: Forefront Mental Health Night at WSHS – Library

March 5, 2026, 6-8 pm

Join community to share resources and skills to help support teens as they navigate feelings of anxiety, hopelessness and thoughts of suicide. West Seattle High School has partnered with UW’s Forefront in the Schools Program to educate communities and provide important tools needed to listen, empathize and protect our youth and each other. Bring a friend! Everyone welcome. All attendees have a chance to win raffle items from local businesses. Snacks and warm smiles provided.

RSVP recommended but not required: Mental Health Night at WSHS – March 5, 2026