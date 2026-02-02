WEST SEATTLECRIME WATCH: Resurgence of catalytic-converter thefts continues

After a few years in which catalytic-converter theft was seldom heard of, we see Mto have had at least a mini-resurgence lately. Kate emailed today to report:

Reading about the recent catalytic converter reports – wanted to let you know that my 2000 Toyota 4Runner was hit in the Gatewood neighborhood- near 37th and Holden. It was stolen on Sunday, 1/19. But just verified via mechanic last week. From shops I have been talking to – sounds like there may be a recent uptick in West Seattle.