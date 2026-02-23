VIDEO: City Council gets quick update from Sound Transit as revision decisions approach

38 minutes into that video of today’s Seattle City Council briefing meeting – their weekly meeting to both get briefings and offer individual updates – you’ll see a guest appearance by Sound Transit reps offering updates on Seattle projects: West Seattle Link Extension (due in 2032), Ballard Link Expansion (due in 2039), and the South Graham Street Infill Station (due in 2031). Alex Krieg presented an overview of the Enterprise Initiative, noting its intent is to remedy a “misalignment” of projected costs and projected funding for the entirety of ST3 – currently a $34.5 billion projected “misalignment.” (Here’s the full slide deck.) Neither he nor ST’s Brad Owen broke any news – that will come in a little over three weeks, when the Sound Transit Board gets a look at “scenarios” meant to bring down the price tag, for review at their scheduled March 18 retreat. “Everything is on the table,” the ST reps said. Councilmembers had an opportunity for Q&A; District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka was one of three councilmembers announced as having excused absences today, so he wasn’t there to ask West Seattle questions, but Councilmember Dan Strauss – whose District 5 includes Ballard and who also sits on the ST Board – called attention to what he considers a “really awkward situation,” the city’s responsibility to cover more than half the cost of the second downtown tunnel that’s currently part of the Ballard plan, a tunnel that some have suggested is unnecessary. He and the rest of the ST Board have their regular monthly meeting at 1:30 pm Thursday; the agenda explains how to watch/comment, in person or online.