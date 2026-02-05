West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: Five high-school bowlers headed to state too

February 5, 2026 6:30 pm
As reported here previously, the Chief Sealth IHS flag-football team is in the state tournament, with a must-win game against Lynden in Ferndale at 1 pm Saturday (February 7). Checking other sports, we see five local athletes are in the girls-bowling state tournaments too: In the 3A tournament tomorrow (Friday, February 6), West Seattle HS bowlers Molly Combs, Violet Higenberg, and Madison Miller will compete; in the 2A tournament Monday (February 9), Chief Sealth IHS bowlers Elizabeth Andrews and Claire Chao will compete. Both tournaments are at Bowlero in Tukwila.

