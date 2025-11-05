SCHOOLS: Seattle School Board plans to hire Ben Shuldiner from Lansing, Michigan, as new superintendent

4:34 PM: “This is an important moment for our district,” began Seattle Public Schools Board president Gina Topp, as the meeting happening right now who revealed who they want to hire as the district’s new superintendent: Ben Shuldiner, currently superintendent in Lansing, Michigan.

4:50 PM: Shuldiner spoke briefly to the board and those in attendance after board members voted unanimously to open contract negotiations with him. He said he’d “like to believe I’ve found my permanent home,” and that he intends to “shepherd a new beginning” for SPS and to “make it the greatest urban school district in America.”

4:54 PM: He’s been superintendent in Lansing for three and a half years. Online archives also reveal he was a finalist for the superintendent job in Clark County, Nevada – Las Vegas and vicinity – this past March, a job for which he told a reporter he was recruited though he wasn’t actively looking for something new.