WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Desmond Hansen’s newest mural fits the season

It’s not strictly a Halloween decoration … but the newest mural by West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen (whose nickname is “Graves“) certainly fits the season. Property owner John Bennett commissioned this for the east-facing side of his building on the northeast corner of California SW and SW Genesee (home to Itto’s Tapas and Salon 08, among other things), and sent us the photo. This is actually the second giant skeleton to decorate Bennett’s building; the other one also is up year-round.

Got a Halloween-season scene to share? We’re continuing to show them nightly – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!