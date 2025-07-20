West Seattle, Washington

21 Monday

75℉

CRIME WATCH: Deadly shooting in White Center; gunfire on Harbor Avenue; Admiral carjacking (updated Monday – latter two were linked)

July 20, 2025 6:18 pm
|      26 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

ORIGINAL SUNDAY NIGHT REPORT: Three Crime Watch reports from the weekend:

(Reader photo)

DEADLY SHOOTING IN WHITE CENTER: Since our initial report on partner site White Center Now this morning, King County Sheriff’s Deputies have confirmed that one of the two men shot after midnight near 16th/98th has died. A 23-year-old man is in jail for investigation of murder and assault. KCSO investigators believe it started when an allegedly drunk driver hit a parked car; the ensuing confrontation ended in gunfire. They say the suspected shooter is “an associate” of the alleged drunk driver, who was cited for suspected DUI. They have not said which of the victims was the struck car’s owner. We hope to get more information tomorrow when the suspect is likely to have a bail hearing.

Now, two West Seattle incidents for which police have released initial summaries:

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: SPD says this was reported at 4 am Saturday:

Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a report of shots fired in the parking lot in the area of 1900 blk of Harbor Ave. SW. Upon arrival, they located a vacant vehicle hanging off the edge of the dock. The vehicle was unoccupied. During the course of their investigation, shell casings were located at the scene and collected as evidence. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and impounded [it] at the request of the Robbery Unit. According to a witness, the vehicle was seen doing donuts in the parking lot shortly before backing through the chain-link fence and coming to a stop on the edge of the pier. No suspects were located at the time of this call. The vehicle was impounded. The SPD Harbor Unit along with the United States Coast Guard and Port of Seattle PD responded to the scene to conduct an area check of the waterway.

If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 25-203472.

CARJACKING: SPD says this was reported after 11:30 pm Friday:

The victim was parked at the 3000 block of 44 Ave SW and about to pull out of a parking spot. A sedan pulled up next to him and the passenger exited wearing a mask. S#1 (Suspect #1) put the victim at gunpoint and demanded his cell phone. S#1 then demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. S#1 grabbed the victim and threw him to the ground. S#1 entered the victim’s vehicle and left Southbound on 44 Ave SW. S#2, who was driving the sedan, drove away in the same direction. The victim had visible injuries from the incident. Officers conducted an area check, but the suspects weren’t located.

The summary had no descriptions of the carjacker or of the stolen and suspect vehicles; we’ll be seeking those along with the report narrative when it’s available. Meantime, this incident # is 25-203304.

ADDED MONDAY AFTERNOON, RE: CARJACKING: We obtained the police-report narrative. It says the initial call came from an apartment building in the 3000 block of California SW. The victim was parked on 44th SW, facing northbound (the report does not say exactly where on 44th), pulling out, when a gray Kia Soul pulled up in front of his vehicle, blocking him from leaving. A passenger got out of the car, the victim told police, pointed a black handgun at him, yelled for him to “get out of the car,” and then grabbed the victim and threw him to the ground when he opened the door. The victim told police he said “Don’t kill me, don’t kill me” and then the robber demanded his cellphone, which the victim said he didn’t have on him; the robber then got in the victim’s car, described only as a CR-V with California plates, and drove it away southbound on 44th, with the Kia Soul also heading that way, both then turning left on SW Hanford. Both the driver and the robber were described as Black, male, mid-20s; the robber was wearing a ski mask.

Turns out the car in that incident is the same stolen car later found abandoned by Salty’s after the gunfire incident mentioned earlier in this story. We’re adding info from that narrative next.

ADDED MONDAY AFTERNOON, RE: GUNFIRE/STOLEN CAR: As mentioned above, the car abandoned in this incident was the same one stolen in the carjacking several hours earlier, described in this report as a black 2025 Honda CR-V with California plates. Here’s what we learned after obtaining the narrative today:

Police were dispatched a report of gunfire in the Salty’s parking lot at 1936 Harbor SW. dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot of Salty’s restaurant at 1936 Harbor Ave SW. They were told a black SUV might be involved. Then came the update that a black SUV was “located near the water in Salty’s parking lot and hanging off a dock.” They went there and called for backup in case armed suspects were inside. The report notes:

The vehicle that was being called out was on the north side of the parking lot on raised wooden posts. Per a Salty’s employee, this location used to be a helipad and was on private property. The car had reversed onto the wood slats and was stuck on the far edge about to fall into the water. The fence blocking people from reaching the area of the helipad was run over and dragged onto the wooden slats by the vehicle.

Eventually it was determined no one was inside. The report continues:

The parking lot of Salty’s had rubber tire marks that went back and forth in the lot and in circles. There were indications that one or more vehicles were doing burnouts and driving recklessly prior to our arrival. There were also tire marks that led toward the Honda stuck above the water.

Seattle Fire Rescue 1 arrived on scene at 0422 hours and stated that we needed to accompany them to clear the vehicle first before they attempt to get it onto concrete. There was no safe and feasible way for this to be done. SFD put wood planks and ladders down to reach the vehicle.

The first tow truck on scene wasn’t able to retrieve the vehicle “from the dangerous and compromised location where it stood,” the report said. Meantime, SPD’s Harbor Unit, US Coast Guard, and port police all searched the water to be sure no one had gone in. Officers checked the scene multiple times for gunfire evidence and finally “found a spent 9MM shell casing on the SW corner of the gravel lot directly east to Salty’s parking lot. The spent casing was found near the brush and lamp post.” The report also says some fuel from the CR-V’s punctured tank spilled onto the water. A second tow truck arrived and was able to get the vehicle fully onto land for impounding. One other note: “There was also a large rock found on the floor of the driver’s side. This was an indication that the occupants may have placed the rock on the accelerator after doing the burnouts and reversed the vehicle, attempting to send it into the water below. There was also a pair of earplugs on the front passenger seat.” Later, the report says, officers “found a second 9MM spent case about two feet away from where the first one was located.” And before they left, they “put up caution tape on the area of the parking lot where the fence was struck down. It was exposed to the wooden planks and water, so we felt it was necessary to put the tape up as a precaution.” The report does not include any information on possible suspects but said police might be able to get surveillance video from the restaurant after they opened at midday Sunday.

Share This

26 Replies to "CRIME WATCH: Deadly shooting in White Center; gunfire on Harbor Avenue; Admiral carjacking (updated Monday - latter two were linked)"

  • Todd July 20, 2025 (7:14 pm)
    Reply

    When will Seattle City Council and SPD put more police on California. Seems like there is significant crime weekly, car theft, business breakins, grand theft auto. I’ve lived here 50 years and have never seen it so bad.

  • Rocky Bullwinkle July 20, 2025 (8:38 pm)
    Reply

    I agree with Todd. I’ve been living a long time WS, and over past few years seems like brazen violent crimes have become the norm. I believe we need cops consistently positioned at the 3 junctions plus Alki and Harbor Av In addition to other hot spots in WS. 

    • Arch Stanton July 20, 2025 (11:08 pm)
      Reply

      The police lieutenant told us at the start of summer that there would be 2 patrol units dedicated to this beat (Alki/ harbor/ the point/ California). They’d only be pulled off if responding to a mission critical call as back up. Since that meeting at the Alki Beach house, I’ve seen entire weekend day, evenings, and nights without a single squad car drive down my stretch of Alki. They’re MIA. Patrolling and enforcing parking laws would be enough to get some to leave. This is regularly scheduled chaos. 

  • Data guy July 20, 2025 (10:33 pm)
    Reply

    The data suggests crime overall is trending downYes, we should still push for more and better ways to improve public safety. One violent crime is one too many. But to say it’s the worse it’s ever been is simply not supported by the data.

    • divine July 21, 2025 (5:21 am)
      Reply

      I often find myself sharing crime data when faced with people that get their crime vibe from social media feeds or network news.  It is also true that the nature of crime has changed, particularly car theft. So, for me, anecdotally at least, the visibility does seem higher.  Also, ask me 30 years ago if I thought consumer shipments in *any* city done by dropping packages off on doorsteps from drivers out of the trunks of their personal cars and left for hours would work out, and I would look at you like you were insane.  Jury is still out on that one.  I still think it could well be insane. (Also thinking of the corollary with a giant box of goodies at where all you have to do is pry the trim and trigger the lock to grab all the packages.)  Anyway… it isn’t all on the police, regardless.  Much of our situation we created in our demand for convenience and saving a few bucks, and it goes much further than just package delivery or car ignition locks of poor design.  Plus, as you point out, the data shows otherwise as far as reported crime.

    • Derek July 21, 2025 (5:31 am)
      Reply

      Thank you for posting the facts.

    • Rocky Bullwinkle July 21, 2025 (7:22 am)
      Reply

      Hi. Yes, I hear that crime is actually going down anytime people complain about crime or want more cops. Given the number of carjackings, attempted carjackings, armed robberies (like the one 2 nights ago at 61st & Alki), 7 -11 armed robberies, incidents at Armeni Park and Harbor Av…on and on …reported on WSB. Perhaps those stats are correct, but the data doesn’t feel like they truly reflect the crime happening in specific locations we’re talking about here. 

      • k July 21, 2025 (7:39 am)
        Reply

        The source is Seattle Police Department and the stats are for West Seattle, so yes, they do truly reflect the crime in the specific location we’re talking about here.  It’s not like there was some crime syndicate in Seaview a few years ago to offset the nonsense on Alki.  The bad areas today are the same as they’ve been for the last 10 years.  The graph may not accurately represent your feelings but it does accurately represent crime.

      • Seth July 21, 2025 (9:00 am)
        Reply

        Perhaps the issue is you reading a site where those things are reported constantly. So ofc the data doesn’t represent that but as an avid reader of wsb, they do tend to focus on any bad things because … Well it’s news. But you can be aware of your own bias as well. That’s why we have data to inform us. 

        • WSB July 21, 2025 (9:15 am)
          Reply

          I don’t have time to go get the links, but regarding this line of discussion, we also have been reporting for MONTHS that police stats show most categories of crime down. Look at almost any community meeting report we’ve published; most community meetings include an SPD rep with stats for that neighborhood and West Seattle in general. You can also look up the stats in a variety of ways via the SPD data maps.

        • Matt July 21, 2025 (10:39 am)
          Reply

          Both can be true, folks: Crime can be down overall and, at the same time, there can still be too much crime.Unless you’re comparing apples to apples (and even then, not crab apples to Honeycrisp) in a well-defined area for a specific date range, the data aren’t very helpful. Has a decrease in Westwood car thefts meant we’re saying North Admiral is safer? If you’re bothering to play the “data” card, do provide the parameters please.I don’t think it helps to minimize someone’s concerns before taking the time to understand what they are. Even when crime is down yoy, it still feels incredibly violating when you’re on the receiving end of it.Nor do I think it’s constructive to say WSB reports on this “constantly” (Seth), when they report on so much, and are providing such a valuable service. 

      • Eric1 July 21, 2025 (9:32 am)
        Reply

        You are not mistaken squirrel and moose.  There are lies, damned lies, and statistics.  The graph is not wrong, but I am surprised that it didn’t start in 1990 when crime rates were much higher to show an even bigger difference.  In any case, there are a couple of factors that are not represented in the graph.  In 2000, there were about 80,000 people in West Seattle. Today there are 100,000+ people and the total number of crimes committed in West Seattle could have gone up by 20% and yet the per capita crimes would go down.  Also, in 2000, the WSB wasn’t around so there was no source for excellent crime reporting (you don’t know what isn’t reported).  I don’t think I personally feel any difference in safety, but my neighborhood has always been very quiet and has been relatively unaffected by population growth.  Other more popular neighborhoods have seen tremendous growth and with that comes increased numbers of violent incidents (Alaska Junction) despite the fact that per capita violence may have decreased.  Blanket West Seattle-wide statistics also don’t really apply on a neighborhood scale and crime rates are very different for south Delridge and upper Fauntleroy despite the short 1 mile distance. Statistics are useful but there are variations within the data and it is best to be skeptical of any statistics you come across.  Just because the statistics say crime rates are down, it doesn’t mean that your personal experience is wrong.  Also, I am framing data to make a point so you shouldn’t necessarily believe me either.  

    • Data guy July 21, 2025 (10:14 am)
      Reply

      After some thought, I think what might be happening are two things:

      1. Crime is indeed down. And

      2. Reporting and awareness is up

      This can create a divergence of public perception vs actual crime rates (assuming SPD and city reports are complete and accurate). This divergence is entirely reasonable, is nobody’s fault, and I believe is a natural phenomena when we couple informational technology with our own cognitive biases.

      At the end of the day, I think that
      – Crime can and should be reduced, regardless of the trend.
      – Increased awareness and thorough reporting is a good thing (thank you WSB)
      – Crime stats showing downward trends is a good thing (thank you SPD)

      What I think we should try and avoid is creating a narrative that the situation is the worse its ever been. For me, that narrative has the unintended consequence of making me want to leave a community that I hold dear to my heart, something I don’t want to do.

      • WS Res July 21, 2025 (12:03 pm)
        Reply

        Data Guy, your hypothesis is likely correct, and I wish more people would look at their own subjective biases in this thoughtful way.  Unfortunately, the narrative that “crime is up! Danger is everywhere!” serves powerful interests (not only in Seattle; in all cities, and nationally). “If it bleeds, it leads” news is encouraged by the consolidation of media under a few corporate owners, and helps make the case for police budgets and militarization to always increase, increase, increase.

        • EJ July 21, 2025 (1:16 pm)
          Reply

          It must be nice to not have been a recent victim of crime, and to have police tell you their hands are tied and there’s nothing they can do to help because they don’t have the resources. Lucky you. 

    • JayWalker July 21, 2025 (3:38 pm)
      Reply

      Anyone who has attempted to engage with SPD to report anything can explain part of the dissonance between reported data and the street and community.  
      I gave up in frustration the last couple of times my vehicle was broken into (as  many other friends report similarly).
      The sense of  lawlessness in West Seattle is being normalized with minimal social services  and lack of  SPD enforcement. 

  • CW July 21, 2025 (7:02 am)
    Reply

    I wonder what a search for “car jacking in West Seattle” in the WSB archives would show. I’ve lived here a number of years, but I don’t remember brazen middle-of-the-day carjackings. 

  • second that July 21, 2025 (7:34 am)
    Reply

    Population density has increased (…per 100,000 residents) so there could be more incidents.

  • Data guy July 21, 2025 (9:07 am)
    Reply

    After more thinking, I think what might be happening is that:

    1. Crime is down, and
    2. Reporting/awareness is up

    This can result in public perception of crime (driven by media coverage) diverging from actual crime statistics (assuming city reports and SPD sources are accurate and complete).

    At the end of the day, I still think public safety can and should be improved. But I’m also trying to maintain objectivity by trying to eliminate my own natural cognitive biases that can skew statistics and my perception of reality

  • Doris July 21, 2025 (10:04 am)
    Reply

    It’s true that crime is down, but it’s down from a record high in the years after 2020.I have lived in WS for over 50 years, and I agree that the amount and the severity of the crimes have increased. There are also a lot more people, cars that are easily stolen, easy access to stolen guns, and way less police. Also way less repercussions for committing crimes. A crime that would have sent you to prison in the 1990’s, for example crack possession, would not even be charged today.I do feel that things are better than they were a few years ago.

  • Crime is Falling, and its still high! July 21, 2025 (11:16 am)
    Reply

    Well as long as we are talking data, let’s talk data.According to the City’s crime dashboard, Violent Crimes in the SW precinct are still above the baseline pre-covid rates:

    • 2017: 389
    • 2018: 388
    • 2019: 381
    • 2020: 382
    • 2021: 511
    • 2022: 562
    • 2023: 501
    • 2024: 480
    • 2025: 231 (through June, call it 440 as a projection, YMMV).
    • To my reading, 440 is still above 380–15.7% more. On the other hand, 440 is also less 562 or 501.  So, are crime rates falling? Sure looks that way. Are they “worse than ever”?  Even after the drop, they are still above pre-pandemic rates, so…it isn’t crazy to say so?
    • We can of course debate how good these numbers are, discuss to what extent crimes go unreported, dig into changing definitions of what constitutes a “violent crime” ,and all that jazz–which are good conversations and worth having. But according to the “data,” in our little corner of the world, violent crimes are still more common than they used to be.
    • Data Guy, I appreciate your thoughtful reflection above. It may not be worse than ever, but it could also be better than it is.
    • WS Res July 21, 2025 (12:04 pm)
      Reply

      And what’s been the change in population during that time?

  • Pinto July 21, 2025 (12:38 pm)
    Reply

    the 3000 block of 44th… That would be between Lafayette elementary school and Stevens?do you happen to know if it was a resident of that block or somebody getting back into their car after being at an establishment like good society?

    • WSB July 21, 2025 (12:43 pm)
      Reply

      I will be adding the narrative this afternoon.

  • K July 21, 2025 (2:56 pm)
    Reply

    Holy cow, these responses are one big commentary on the failures of our education system.  Can we make Statistics a requirement in high school, please? 

    • Jaywalker July 21, 2025 (3:42 pm)
      Reply

      Understanding statistics is well beyond high school
      (as well as nearly all of us).

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.