BIZNOTE: HomeStreet Bank celebrates small-business showcase change while hosting Chamber party

A bank lobby probably isn’t a place you’d think of as a party venue. But that’s what the HomeStreet Bank West Seattle branch (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) lobby was last night, hosting the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly After-Hours celebration, with this highlight:

At left is HomeStreet’s Bob Livingston; at right, Whitney Moore-Adams of Electric Butter Marketing. Hers was the West Seattle small business spotlighted this month at the bank, which means branch visitors in the past few weeks had the option to enter a drawing. The prize is provided by the spotlight business, and she in turn supported another local business by giving away locally crafted butter from A Butter Place. The August spotlight business is in the photo too – M & M Balloon Co., which created the island-themed balloon backdrop for the Chamber festivities.