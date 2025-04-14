Here’s our list for your West Seattle Monday!

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our “what’s happening” list for this sunny Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOLY WEEK: Our list of local churches that have sent their schedules is here. (Not too late to add – westseattleblog@gmail.com)

BABY STORY TIME: Noon today at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), geared toward little ones up to 18 months old.

LOW TIDE: Nice day for a beach walk, with a -0.4 low tide at 12:37 pm.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: See City Councilmembers preview what’s ahead for the week, 2 pm. The agenda explains how to watch (no public-comment period at this meeting).

HOMEWORK HELP: Canceled this week since it’s spring break.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm at Mama Be Well Healing Studio with Listening to Grief. Registration/fee info here. (4034A California SW).

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Three places to play tonight! … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW) … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION AT ALKI UCC: Every Monday – doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: More Monday night calming – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PASSOVER: This is the third night.

SPORTS: One home game – baseball at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – West Seattle HS vs. Ingraham at 7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley features music on Monday nights – jazz with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday nights, singers welcome for karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar – if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!