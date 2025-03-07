WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle water polo team’s Tread-a-Thon – and invitation for new members

One of our area’s newest high-school-sports teams invites community support for a fundraiser tomorrow – and is welcoming new team members, too! Here’s the update:

Members of the girls’ West Seattle Water Polo Team are holding their 2nd annual Tread-a-thon event to raise funds for their expanded second season, which is already filled with many firsts: first year with 2 coaches, first year with a JV team, first year in Division 2. The team has more than doubled in number of players over last year’s team, so we have added games.

The Tread-a-thon is this Saturday, March 8, from 3:30-5 pm at Southwest Pool. Players will tread for 100 minutes without touching the sides or bottom of the pool and without using floatation devices. Sponsors are invited to pledge per minute or a flat amount. Members of the team invite the West Seattle community to help by donating to their cause!

The girls formed this team last year and had a wonderfully successful inaugural season after gaining permission from the league to play, but no funds were provided by the school or district for the team. This year, all the teams in the district are additionally managing a 30% increase in pool rental fees. Donations will fund scholarships, pay for pool-rental time, league fees, and equipment.

Girls from any high school are welcome to join the team. Head coach Steve McKinnon and Assistant Coach Jojo Southwell are ready to quickly bring new players to proficiency. Practices will be 2 mornings per week before school with home games on Friday evening. Practices started on this week and the season runs through late-May with 25 players including our first player from Chief Sealth International High School.

For more information, email wshswaterpolo@gmail.com.

Donations gratefully accepted at this link: paybee.io/@wswaterpolo@2