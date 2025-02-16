WEEK AHEAD: Day of Remembrance commemoration at South Seattle College on Wednesday

Wednesday (February 19) is the Day of Remembrance, the 83rd anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt‘s order that led to the incarceration of about 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry, as explained here. Again this year, South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is hosting a community commemoration, and sent this invitation:

Day of Remembrance for Japanese American Incarceration: Healing through Art, Music, and Storytelling

Please join us virtually or in person at South Seattle College (SSC) on February 19 for our event commemorating Day of Remembrance for Japanese American Incarceration. SSC Music Faculty Mako Kikuchi will speak about his family’s experience of forced removal and incarceration during WWII and will perform excerpts from his forthcoming EP In Shadows alongside sanshin player and vocalist Mako Willett. Dee Goto, Joe Abo, and Mary Abo, members of the Omoide Project, will be in conversation with Kikuchi to discuss the importance of storytelling to heal from trauma and ensure that history does not repeat.

Refreshments will be provided after the program.

Attendees who would like to attend virtually can register for and access the event using this link: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G-bw_hEATuSvWS49kCO0xg.

We look forward to gathering and sharing stories with you all! Please reach out to mako.kikuchi@seattlecolleges.edu with any questions about the event. Sponsored by the Kip Tokuda Civil Liberties Program, 4Culture, South Seattle College ACO, and AANAPISI.

Featuring live performances and conversations with:

Mako Kikuchi, South Seattle Music Faculty

Mako Willett, Sanshin Player and Vocalist

The Omoide Project, Japanese American Writing Group

DATE: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

TIME: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

LOCATION: South Seattle College, 6000 16th Ave SW, West Seattle / Olympic Hall, Room 120 – South Seattle College Campus (“OLY” on the campus map)