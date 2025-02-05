REMINDER: City Council’s Comprehensive Plan/rezoning hearing tonight, in-person and online

We didn’t publish a daily event list today because of the weather coverage, but here’s a last-minute reminder that the biggest event on the list is still on – the City Council’s public hearing on the proposed city rezoning plan and other components of the Comprehensive Plan Update. You can either go to City Hall to comment in person or sign up to do it online; the agenda explains how. The hearing starts at 5 pm, and they’ve said they’re taking only in-person comments until 7:30, hybrid after that; here’s the official notice, with a summary of what the city considers the plan’s toplines. You can see both the full proposed plan and its Environmental Impact Statement linked from this page. One focus for both supporters and opponents is the new zoning type Neighborhood Center and the proposal to create Neighborhood Centers around the city; here are maps of proposed NCs, and other areas, for District 1, including West Seattle.

P.S. If you just want to watch the hearing, you’ll be able to do that via Seattle Channel.