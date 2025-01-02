READER REPORTS: Package taken, part of another one left behind; apparently abandoned bicycle

Two reader reports:

PACKAGE TAKEN, ANOTHER LEFT BEHIND: From A:

At 10:37 this morning this person stole three packages from our porch (and left someone’s opened package). We are on 21st Ave SW between Myrtle and Holly. Pictures of person and their vehicle attached.

If anyone finds packages for Hallmon dumped somewhere, please let me know. I think they are things my daughter ordered with her Christmas money.

Also, if anyone knows a person at 30xx SW Bradford St. Apt. 222, we have what’s left of their package.