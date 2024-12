Every year, you can count on WSB to be your holiday-info HQ, so a quick reminder if your plans for New Year’s Eve and/or Day aren’t set – this holiday is the grand finale for this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, and we have a dozen listings, from New Year’s Eve walking and parading to New Year’s Day polar-bear swimming, plus restaurant and coffee “who’s open?” lists.

P.S. Not too late for any changes or additions – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!