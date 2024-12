Tonight’s Christmas lights spotlight shines on the roof of homes about a block east of Chief Sealth International High School, on the south side of Thistle [map]. The roof’s configuration is a perfect platform to line with inflatable Christmas characters.

Got a display to suggest? With or without photos? We’re planning a spotlight every night so we appreciate your tips as in years past, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302.