14 options for your soggy West Seattle Monday

(SDOT camera image, California/Alaska)

Here’s our highlight list – mostly indoors! – for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FOOD/CLOTHING DRIVE CONTINUES: Second week of the dropoff drive at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) to benefit students and families served by the Care Center, until 4 pm.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon-12:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

NATURALIZATION INFORMATION: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) hosts an info session with city, federal, and nonprofit organizations’ representatives to provide information and answer questions, 4 pm.

SPORTS: One girls-soccer postseason home match today (if there’s no rainout) – Chief Sealth IHS hosts Sultan, 5 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HOLY FAMILY BILINGUAL SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 5:30 to 7 pm, prospective families are welcome to visit the school at 20th/Roxbury.

GREATER WEST SEATTLE MIDDLE SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: As previewed here last night, more than 10 middle schools – not just from West Seattle, but also from Burien and Vashon among other places – will have reps in one place to answer your questions, 6-7:15 pm at the Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle) gym.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm evening group with Listening to Grief, preregistration required. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Four places to play tonight – Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm sessions … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: You’re invited to free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community also hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – Monday nights, live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING! 9 pm is the start time for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

