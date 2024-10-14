Young performer in the family? Or anyone seeking inspiration? ‘Call Me Dancer’ benefit screening for theater at Chief Sealth IHS

“The show must go on!” That’s the timeless motto for performers – even when they’re faced with adversity such as lack of resources – but they’re never without hope. The theater program at Chief Sealth International High School will get to ensure shows keep going on, if you lend a hand – by attending the upcoming benefit screening the award-winning film featured in the trailer above, “Call Me Dancer.” In case you haven’t already seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement:

Friday evening, October 25th, at the Chief Sealth International High School Performing Arts Center: ‘Call Me Dancer’ is truly an amazing film, and anyone who wants some inspiration and lifting up will adore it.

A truly great film is always interesting in itself, but soars above the subject matter as well — to astound and

inspire, to draw out strong emotions from the viewer and, ultimately, to make us look at our own lives in a

different way. The true-life adventure Call Me Dancer does all of this and more, winning it prizes and accolades

all over the world. It soars and twirls and summersaults and inspires, while telling the story of Manish Chauhan, a young Indian street dancer pursuing his unlikely but burning passion to become a ballet dancer. Shot in India, UK, Israel and the US, we get to experience Manish’s incredible charisma and talent, as well as his wonderful family and some of the extraordinary people who help change his life. The film is directed by Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmore, and features music from legendary singer/songwriter Jay Sean and hip-hop artist/rapper Anik Khan, with a sublime score by Nainita Desai and Nina Humphreys.

The non-profit BAYFEST Youth Theatre runs the drama and performing arts program at Sealth, but we have recently suffered an almost total funding cut from Seattle Public Schools, due to their current huge budget crisis (and of course the arts seem always to be one of the first things to go…) But the Show Must Go On, and we have gotten exclusive rights to hold a screening of the film Call Me Dancer, which has won awards all over the world in the past year, as a fundraiser for the program, which we are very excited about. Besides being VERY anxious to sell as many tickets as we can to raise program funds, this is a rare opportunity for people to see this wonderful and inspirational film.

GET YOUR TICKET(S) HERE