WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: One local creek where you can see salmon

Though the rain hasn’t brought the salmon into Fauntleroy Creek yet, they’ve been seen in Longfellow Creek. The photo above is from John McIntyre, who reports, “Salmon have returned to Longfellow Creek. You can see them at the bridge by West Seattle Fitness if you look south below the large fallen tree trunk that crosses the creek.” That’s the Yancy Street creek overlook, Bonus photo from Longfellow Creek, Manuel Valdes spotted this Great Blue Heron – possibly mulling meal plans: