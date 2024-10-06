VIDEO: Three coyotes seen in Belvidere, and other recent sightings

Thanks to Sean O for sending two clips from a sighting tonight of three coyotes near 36th/Hanford. You can see the third in this one:

Other sightings since our last coyote update a few weeks ago:

HIGH POINT: Zachary saw two near 32nd/Raymond the night of September 17:

Two coyotes crossing 32nd Ave SW and SW Raymond St around 11:40. Didn’t mind me and my dog. Did stop to look at me as I tried to get a pic.

FAIRMOUNT: Anthony reported a September 20 sighting – “Spotted a coyote just before 10 pm at the intersection of Dawson and 38th. There were a rabble of smaller animals nearby scattering to evade it, too. I was behind the wheel at the time, so I could not safely get a picture.”

UPPER FAUNTLEROY: That same night, Tim had this sighting: “At about 9:15 p.m. I saw a large coyote trotting at a fair clip south on 37th Ave in the Gatewood neighborhood between Cloverdale and Donovan as I was walking north. It took a quick nose over toward me as I sped up past it, then it continued south. I warned a couple of dog walkers who were heading in the same direction. I’ve walked a lot in this neighborhood at night over the last five years (I’m a Gatewood resident), have seen a decent collection of wildlife, but never a coyote in this area.”

We share sightings periodically for awareness and education, not alarm. Many brochures and one-sheets offer simple tips for coexisting with coyotes – here’s one of them.