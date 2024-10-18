Remembering Astha A. Tada, 1943-2024

Family and friends are remembering Astha Tada, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Astha Asae Tada, age 81, passed away peacefully in Des Moines, Washington, on September 18, 2024. She was born on April 5, 1943, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Astha attended Roosevelt High School in Honolulu and went on to earn both her bachelor’s degree and Master’s of Library Science from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

In 1967, Astha moved to Seattle, where she dedicated her career to fostering a love of reading and learning in children as a librarian in the Highline School District. After retiring in 2003, she found a new passion in volunteering, contributing her time and talents to various organizations. Her work with the White Center Library Guild and the Beta Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International helped raise scholarship funds and support local libraries.

Her dedication and service were recognized with several awards, including the 2012 Highline Schools Foundation Outstanding Volunteer and the 2016 King County Library System Friend of the Year.

Astha was a loving mother and a cherished friend, known for her kind heart and unwavering commitment to her community. She is survived by her sons, Terence and Kyle, and her brother, Kent. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tosh, who passed away in 2001.

A memorial service will be held on April 5, 2025, 12 PM at the Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home.