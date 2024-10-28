Memorial service planned November 9 for Barbara P. Kaiser, 1926-2024

Family and friends plan to gather November 9 in memory of Barbara Kaiser. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with her community now:

Barbara Pehrson Kaiser

Barbara was born September 19, 1926 in Alamo, North Dakota. She was the fourth and youngest child of John Pehrson and Elva Deal Pehrson. At the age of nine, she moved with her family to Wheeler, Montana, a temporary town in the shadow of the construction of the Fort Peck Dam. She attended High School in Chinook and Glasgow, Montana.

After High School she moved to Wenatchee, Washington to attend Wenatchee Junior College, where she earned an AA Degree. Barbara married LaVerne August Kaiser of Wenatchee on August 26, 1946.

West Seattle became the young couple’s “home town” in 1948. In a few years they purchased property and built a home. They were blessed with two daughters: Pamela in 1952 and Marcia in 1955. Vern died November 13, 1998. Barbara continued to enjoy her home and garden.

Barbara had many years of employment as a bookkeeper in the Seattle area, including the credit department at Sears (1st Avenue Store), Maynard Hospital, and Seaboard Lumber Company.

She was a member of Seaview United Methodist Church, serving on and chairing many committees. In the United Methodist Women she held local, District, and Conference offices; she was a Charter member and Past Matron of Crown Chapter Order of Eastern Star; a member of the League of Women Voters and the Puget Sound Fuchsia Society.

Barbara died in West Seattle on October 8, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband Vern, parents John and Elva Pehrson, brothers Woodrow and Franklin Pehrson, and sister Marjorie Turner.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Pamela Kaiser and Barry Maynard of West Seattle and Marcia and Mark Shuford of Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, granddaughter Kristin (Conrad) Haustveit and great-grandson Peyton of Fall City, Washington.

A memorial service will be held November 9, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Tibbetts United Methodist Church in West Seattle.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Legacy Endowment Fund of the United Women in Faith (formerly the United Methodist Women).