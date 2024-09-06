Funeral, reception Monday for Gladyne R. Douglas, 1934-2024

Family and friends will gather Monday to remember Gladyne Douglas, and are sharing this remembrance with her community:

Gladyne Rose Douglas passed away peacefully in West Seattle on August 16, 2024 at the age of 90. It was exactly eight months after the passing of her loving husband, Richard “Dick,” of 70 years.

Gladyne is survived by her five children: Debbie Valentine, Steve Douglas (Terry), Deanne “Coco” Douglas, Susie Szatkowski (John), David Douglas (Laura); eleven grandchildren: Curtis, Jr. (Sara) and Dennon Douglas-Majors; Chad, Rory (Laura Belle), Brady (Samantha), and Jake Douglas; Natalie Ceis (Nate); Jason and Matthew Szatkowski; Benjamin and William Douglas; and four great-grandchildren: Curtis Douglas-Majors III; Cormac, Augustin, and Jett Douglas. She was preceded in death by her sister Geri Thibodeau (Joe), along with her loving husband Dick.

Gladyne was born on January 25, 1934 in Seattle, to Guido and Annie Lucchesini. They moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming when she was about 2 years old, and her sister Geri was born there when she was 7. They relocated frequently within California, moving to Burlingame, where she stayed until she was 12. Then they relocated back to West Seattle, where her father took over the family business, The Delridge Tavern. Gladyne attended Holy Rosary High School, an all-girls school at that time. She went on to attend the University of Washington (UW) for 2 years, where she studied business and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. During her time there, she formed lifelong friendships with many of her sorority sisters.

At fourteen, as a cheerleader for Seattle Prep, she first laid eyes on Dick Douglas at a Seattle Prep football game and developed a serious crush on him, though she was too young to date. During Rush of her Freshman year at UW, Dick, a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, caught sight of her. It was during her sophomore year that they finally became acquainted. Their first date was in February, and by March, Dick had given her his fraternity pin. In October of that same year, Dick proposed to Gladyne.

During Dick’s leave from the Army, he and Gladyne were married on December 26, 1953, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle. Following the wedding, they traveled to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where Dick was stationed. They settled into the officers’ quarters, and Gladyne was absolutely thrilled to leave her parents’ house behind. However, after six months, Dick was deployed to Korea, and Gladyne returned to Seattle to live with her family. Dick returned when their first child was nearly one month old; they settled in West Seattle; and Dick began his career with Boeing.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Gladyne and Dick raised their growing family together. Gladyne excelled as a Master bridge player, a seamstress, and an upholsterer. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed playing board games and cards with friends and family. In 1971, she launched a successful career as a realtor with Sound Investments, a challenging feat in a male-dominated industry at that time. Known for her integrity and honesty, Gladyne earned a strong reputation in West Seattle, securing numerous sales awards and the trust of many clients. Despite her success, she chose to leave real estate in 1984 to accompany Dick to Saudi Arabia for a Boeing assignment.

Gladyne and Dick spent two years in Saudi Arabia until 1986, where they explored many exotic destinations across the Middle East. During this period, Gladyne traveled with a women’s group to India, with the highlight being a meeting with Mother Teresa. Upon returning from Saudi Arabia, she reentered the real estate field for two years before retiring for good. Dick retired in 1990, and they split their time between summers in Seattle and winters in Sun City West, Arizona, where Gladyne had many hobbies, a few being: volunteering within the community, participating in bridge tournaments, and playing tennis.

Gladyne had a deep appreciation for the arts, from museums and theatre to symphony performances. Each year, she and Dick looked forward to their annual trips to Ashland, Oregon for the Shakespeare Festival.

Gladyne had a true gift for making every holiday and special occasion memorable. Her wonderful cooking and eye for making everything look beautiful created an atmosphere of warmth and joy at every gathering. A woman of strong Catholic faith, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Whether she was hosting friends and family at her home or simply enjoying time with loved ones, her vibrant spirit and positive outlook touched everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed by all.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 11 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Douglas residence.

To share your condolences and memories of Terry, visit www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Gladyne-Douglas