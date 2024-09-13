Create, cheer, watch, listen, sip … 15 options for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(The view from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook – photo by Lisa Ruiz)

Here’s our reminder list of what’s happening in our area for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview what’s ahead for the coming days and weeks):

STAY ‘N’ PLAY RETURNS: Free weekly drop-in indoor play is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), until 11:30 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: With fall just a week away, season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, now until 3 pm. Plus, until 2:30 pm, while you’re there, you can visit The Otter Pup for coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

LADY JAYE’S 5TH ANNIVERSARY: Lady Jaye celebrates five years in business today with a special menu item – smoked Texas-style Wagyu beef brisket, available 4 pm until sold out. (4523 California SW)

FOOTBALL: Both local teams play home games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) tonight – at 4:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Franklin; at 7:30 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Interlake.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE LUMINARIES AT THE CLAY CAULDRON: Be creative on your Friday night! 6-9 pm, we’re told there’s still space in this class at The Clay Cauldron – make a pierced ceramic constellation luminary with Lora – our calendar listing has registration info. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Doors at 7 pm, show at 7:30 pm, for Kenyon Hall Cabaret, the monthly all-ages drag show. Check here for tickets/reservations. (7904 35th SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

SOUND BATH WITH MT. SHASTA ENERGY: 7:30 pm with Maari Falsetto at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska)

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Second night for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s bands at Southgate Roller Rink are Freddie Lee Toyoda, J Graves, No Existo. 9 pm doors, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Proh Mic! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

