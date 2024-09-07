COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until fall Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church

(WSB photo, September 2023)

Just two weeks to go until the next Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church – 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, September 21. Here’s the list of what Recycle Roundup partner 1 Green Planet will and won’t accept this time. If it’s on the list of what they’ll accept, just bring it to the church’s lot (9140 California SW) and drop it off, free. One request from organizers: Don’t procrastinate – the earlier in the six-hour window that you can arrive, the better – they don’t want to see 3 pm approach with a long line waiting.