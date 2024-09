7:39 PM: SPD and SFD are arriving at the scene of a car-on-side crash in 900 block of SW Holden. Responders say everyone is out of the vehicle but the street is blocked, so avoid the area.

7:49 PM: Reader photo added.

8:22 PM: Live SDOT camera shows Holden is still blocked, crashed car still on side. We’ll be checking with SFD regarding injuries; the response was downsized quickly, and no medic unit remained assigned, which suggests no major injuries.