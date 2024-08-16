WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Multigenerational shoplifting at Junction businesses; Admiral mini-mart burglary

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MULTIGENERATIONAL SHOPLIFTING: The report is from Jennifer at My Three Little Birds:

Hoping this might help other small businesses. I borrowed these photos from Doll Parts Collective. This large group of 3 families came into our store (THREE LITTLE BIRDS) as well as Doll Parts down the road. The kids trashed the store causing complete chaos while the women distracted the staff with questions and requests. In the meantime the 7 or so kids left one by one stealing many items from our store. Definitely an organized crime. They had clearly done this before. Sharing everywhere. I know the police won’t do much, but maybe getting the photos out will prevent this from affecting another small business. We are so stunned, violated and disheartened today. … They stole a really expensive stroller system, toys, and clothing. They work quickly and seemed to know in advance what they were taking. At Doll Parts they also went through the employee’s purse and wallet. The police officer helping today says they tell small businesses to never allow large groups in the store all at once because of this.

We’ll add the police-report # when we get it.

MINI-MART BREAK-IN: We requested this report from police the day it happened, Tuesday, and just got it today. They responded to the 41st/Admiral mini-mart around 2:16 am after a report that a store manager or owner checked their camera following a call from their alarm company and saw “front door smashed and cigarettes all over.” They subsequently confirmed that someone had broken in by smashing the front glass with a large rock; the burglar(s) took “several items of merchandise.” Video of the burglary was provided to police later but the report summary provided to us did not include a description.