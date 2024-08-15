VOTE: West Seattle/South Park proposals up for a share of CommUNITY Fund

Thanks to Sharon Leishman with the Duwamish Alive! Coalition for calling our attention to your chance to vote right now on how the city should spend $5 million set aside for community-proposed projects. It’s called the CommUNITY fund. Projects are proposed in regions of the city, and you can cast one ballot per region, with up to three projects on your ballot, signifying that’s where you’d like to see the money go. Projects from West Seattle and South Park are in the West Region, with five up for a share of funding in this regional vote:

*Lights at Delridge Skatepark

*Duwamish art and signage at Herring’s House Park

*Covered shelter at Roxhill Park

*Accessible playground surfacing at Southwest Teen Life Center

*Outdoor exercise equipment in South Park

The West Region page also includes three citywide proposals. You can vote in the other regions too, regardless of where you live – voting for all four regions starts here. Read more about the CommUNITY Fund voting here; voting continues through the end of this month. Then Parks staff will assess the results and make announcements this fall.