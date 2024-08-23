The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Late-summer flower photographed by Jim Clark this week in Arbor Heights)

Here’s our Friday highlight list, mostly indoors and mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Rain or shine, plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am until 3 pm. Plus, until 2:30 pm, while you’re there, you can visit The Otter Pup for coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Closed again today citywide because of the cloudy/cooler weather.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim today in the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

SOUTHWEST POOL: Still closed for maintenance/repairs.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Singer-songwriter Jim Page at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

SUMMER SOUND BATH: Indoors tonight – 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $38 – tickets and info here.

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Rhythm & Rhymes presents: Operation Save Skylark with Tomi Jo, JuÃ¡, Lexi Lalauni, Imon, $12 cover, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Peg! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: Rat City Recon presents “Make It Loud!” at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, tonight featuring Weep Wave, Sulk, ManWoMan. 9 pm. $18 cover, $5 skate.

