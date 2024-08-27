The airport next door: Boeing Field invites you to open house about its future

(From kingcounty.gov)

Boeing Field – aka King County International Airport, “one of the busiest non-hub airports in the nation” – is just over the ridge from West Seattle, with much of its operations within earshot if not always within view. So you might be interested in this announcement:

King County International Airport-Boeing Field (KCIA) invites community members to attend an open house on Sept. 4 to learn about the Part 150 Study purpose and process. The Part 150 Study is a voluntary Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) process that identifies the level of aircraft noise in an airport vicinity and identifies potential measures to reduce the effects of noise on surrounding neighborhoods.

The open house will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the KCIA Flight Service Station, 6526 Ellis Ave. S. in Seattle. Free parking is available in the building’s parking lot and on nearby streets. A King County Metro bus stop at Ellis Avenue South and South Warsaw Street, across from the KCIA Flight Service Station, serves the 124 and 60 lines.

Community members can stop by any time between 6 and 7:30 p.m. to meet and talk with the project team and share their feedback. No registration is necessary, and there will be no formal presentation. Language interpretation will be available in Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Khmer, Vietnamese, and Tagalog. For those unable to make this event, the study team will host additional open houses and engagement opportunities throughout the study, which will continue through 2026.

KCIA is undertaking two important studies to plan for the future of the airport: the Vision 2045 Airport Plan and the Part 150 Study. King County owns and operates KCIA, a public-use airport. Both the county and the FAA have authority over different parts of the airport’s operations, management, and future development.

“Public input is critical to the successful outcome of Vision 2045 and the Part 150 Study,” said John Parrott, KCIA airport director. “We invite the community to join us Sept. 4 to learn more about the Part 150 Study and talk to us about airport noise. Both technical information and community input will inform the process as we move through this study and identify measures to reduce noise.”

The Part 150 Study will be completed according to FAA guidance and will inform aspects of the Vision 2045 Airport Plan. The Part 150 Study will include the following:

-Study existing and future flight corridors.

-Develop aircraft noise exposure maps for current and future flight conditions.

-Evaluate air traffic control procedures that could reduce noise exposure over residential areas.

-Consider land use controls that the cities of Seattle and Tukwila, and King County, could introduce to reduce future incompatible land uses (such as residences, schools, and churches) from being developed within high noise exposure areas.

-Evaluate ways to reduce noise impacts within high noise exposure areas.

To learn more or provide input online, visit the project website at KCIAPlanning.com.