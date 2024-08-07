Remembering Roberta W. McKechnie, 1952-2024

Family and friends are remembering Roberta McKechnie, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Roberta Wilma McKechnie

August 10th, 1952 – July 18th, 2024

Roberta McKechnie (Bobbie to some) passed away peacefully in her home in the farm lands near North Branch, MI on the morning of July 18th, 2024 of natural causes.

Roberta was raised in the farm & ranch lands of Cle Elum and Ellensburg, Kittitas County, Washington and attended Easton High School. She was retired from the Seattle Department of Transportation, where she worked as a concrete finisher/mason and restored the historic cobblestone streets in Seattle. She moved from her lovely home in Lowman Beach area of West Seattle to be with her son Titus and daughter-in-law Cathy Preston and grandchildren near North Branch, Michigan.

She loved her cats, weaving, reading, gardening, cooking, and entertaining. She cherished the outdoors and hiking, fishing, and road-tripping the West in the camper van with her husband and family. Gardening, fixing breakfast and thick coffee for friends and family and being within nature made her feel most at home.

She is survived by her best friend and best husband Wes (Jr) McKechnie, children Titus Preston and Vivian McKechnie, and 6 grandchildren, Abby Zimmerman (Dean), Kailey Preston (Ryan), Emma and Lizzie Preston, David Stafford, (Katherine) and Cassandra Marie. She was preceded in death by her daughter Celeste Preston, her in-laws Wes (Sr.) and Berniece McKechnie, and father Robert Linza & mother Selma Hyde. Her special friends were Denise and Steve Worthington, Greg Whittle and wonderful cats B.C., Jack the Cat, Bessie, and Lady, they all gave her great comfort. God bless you in your well-deserved peace; we will keep your memory alive until we see you again, we love you, and miss you so.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite animal shelter.