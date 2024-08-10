COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until Alki Beach Pride. Special notice for neighbors

We’re now three weeks away from one of summer’s last big West Seattle events, Alki Beach Pride, a street festival and beach party on Saturday, August 31. As part of the permit process, organizers have a special notice with what neighbors need to know:

On August 31, 2024, our organization Alki Beach Pride will be producing a special event in Alki Beach area called Alki Beach Pride. Alki Beach has been chosen as the location for our Annual Community event – free to all. We are thrilled to host this event in this neighborhood and it’s important to us that we are communicating clearly with you.

EVENT DESCRIPTION:

· Event hours are from noon to 9:00 PM

· We will be loading in beginning at 7:00 AM on August 31 and will load out until 8:00 PM on Aug 31

· We will leave the neighborhood as we found it: litter and recycling will be handled by Waste Management

· During the event hours, we expect between 400 and 800 attendees.

· These streets (Alki Ave. between 57th and 61st) will be closed between the hours of 7:00 AM on 8/31 through 10:00 PM =on 8/31

· We will have amplified sound during the hours of Noon to 8:00 PM on 8/31

o Entertainment Stage will be at the Bathhouse / Sand area with Speakers pointed toward the water

We are working closely with the City of Seattle Special Events Committee to minimize the impacts of the event. Our goal is to create an enjoyable and positive experience in the neighborhood.

If you or any of the surrounding residents and businesses have questions or comments about impacts of this event, please email us at:

Alki Beach Pride

Attn: Organizing Committee

alkibeachpride@gmail.com

Special Events Committee

City of Seattle – Special Events Office

specialeventsoffice@seattle.gov