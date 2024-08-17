COUNTDOWN: 1 week until Great Cross-Sound Race from Alki

(WSB photo, 2021 Great Cross-Sound Race)

If you’re a rower or paddler and you haven’t tried the Great Cross-Sound Race yet – this might be your year! One week from today, the annual 7-mile race heads out from Alki to just off south Bainbridge Island and back, 9 am Saturday, August 24. Sound Rowers and Paddlers organize the race and registration is open – there are categories for single, double, and triple (or more) watercraft. You can register here. (You can also watch from the Alki seawall west of the Bathhouse and cheer the racers, at a distance!) This is the first one in two years; last year’s race was canceled due to air quality from wildfire smoke.