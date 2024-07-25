WEEKEND PREVIEW: Soulfest Block Party 2024

Before we get to what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, we’re previewing a weekend event whose organizeRs are sponsoring WSB this week to get the word out – Saturday’s Soulfest block party, back for another year!

Soulfest began on Capitol Hill in 1997 and has since evolved into a unique music festival that celebrates talented artists, soulful tunes, and an electrifying atmosphere. Join us on July 27th, 2024, in the heart of West Seattle for an unforgettable experience filled with live music, delicious food, and great vibes.

Featured Artists

Aurora Avenue Band

A Seattle-based Indie-pop rock band formed in 2020. Known for their catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and J-pop influences, Aurora Avenue is set to bring an energetic performance.

Harmonious Funk

This 7-piece band from Seattle blends classic funk, soul, and R&B. With over 10 years of experience, they have performed all over the Pacific Northwest, delivering groovy tunes that get everyone dancing.

DJ Kipprawk

Seattle’s own DJ Kipprawk will take over the turntables. With over 25 years of experience, DJ Kipprawk is known for his eclectic mix of music and his ability to get the crowd moving. Expect an exciting ’90s Dance & Singalong session!

DJ Derek Moon

Owner of Revelry Room, Derek’s blend of talents and knowledge brings a unique energy to any event. He loves West Seattle, and Revelry represents the achievement of a long-held goal. Get ready for a fantastic set that showcases his passion for music and community.

On the Menu

Get ready for a mouthwatering culinary experience crafted by our friends and family. Indulge in Southern favorites like:

● BBQ Pork Shoulder

● Joe’s Fried Chicken

● Mac n Cheese

● Hotlinks

● Cornbread

● Tater Tots

● The original Seattle Dogs from Hotdogjoe’s

Get ready to savor the best party food ever!