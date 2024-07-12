West Seattle, Washington

12 Friday

65℉

UPDATE: Power outage in The Junction

July 12, 2024 9:29 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

9:29 AM: Thanks for the tips. More than 300 customers are without power in The Junction, and the City Light map shows the outage overlapping much of the West Seattle Summer Fest zone (the festival is scheduled to start at 1 pm). We have a team member in the area now and he’s trying to find out more.

9:43 AM: So far the businesses we’ve found, north of Alaska (working our way south), all have power. And the festival crew tells us the food/drink booths run on generator power, so they will be up and running regardless. Please let us know if you’re in The Junction and ARE affected – thank you!

9:56 AM: As commenter Darren says below, and as we discovered at one business (Elliott Bay), power is reduced but not entirely out (Elliott Bay for example has 110 but not 220). The outage map now attributes this to “bird/animal contact.”

10:22 AM: The number of customers affected has dropped on the map to 143, less than half the original number.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage in The Junction"

  • Darren July 12, 2024 (9:48 am)
    Reply

    Currently have an outage at the Junction 47 apartments. Only partial power in the units 

    • WSB July 12, 2024 (9:55 am)
      Reply

      That’s what we found at Elliott Bay – they have 110 but not 220. Thank you.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.