FOLLOWUP: After 3+ months, beached SUV finally gone

July 28, 2024 9:29 pm
(April photo sent by Craig)

Today is the 100th day since the abandonment of a stolen Jeep Compass SUV on a stretch of shoreline in the Arroyos/Seola Beach area. However, this isn’t a “100 days and it’s still there” story – because it’s not.

(Saturday photos sent by Robin)

Area resident Robin, who has been doggedly tracking the situation for many weeks (as we most recently noted here), went down on Saturday for a look – and discovered it was gone, nothing left behind but some parts – “the bumper is still in the driftwood and the gas tank and hood are on the rocks too. But the whole SUV carcass is gone gone gone.”

What we don’t know is what happened to it. Robin had reported it to a variety of authorities but not received any word of a removal plan. When in the area Saturday, she told us, she talked to a resident who said someone “from the city” had come by a few days ago and wanted to take photos. Another nearby resident told her they had secondhand information that “someone was taking parts off it,” suggesting it was dismantled rather than removed in one piece. We’ve checked with one neighborhood source who hadn’t heard anything. So we’ll check around tomorrow.

  • Jethro Marx July 28, 2024 (9:58 pm)
    There is an exciting and highly disturbing possibility that some juvenile Bigg’s have begun to turn themselves into whale/mechanoid hybrids. Thanks for the beach cleanup though, Orcinoids! 

  • One Eyed Jack July 28, 2024 (10:09 pm)
    Pirates? 🏴‍☠️

