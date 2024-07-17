COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until 2024 ‘Summer Scramble’ West Seattle scavenger hunt begins

In addition to being a disaster-preparedness coach and realtor, Alice Kuder is also the queen of West Seattle scavenger-hunt organizers. Her next one, the 2024 edition of Summer Scramble, is just two weeks away! In case you haven’t seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the full announcement:

Discover hidden treasure in West Seattle with friends, family or all by yourself. Whether you are a new-comer or longtime resident, Summer Scramble is a free community treasure hunt designed to introduce you to parts of West Seattle you may not have discovered. Even better, by playing, you will discover some awesome local businesses and historically significant public sites, AND compete to win the booty from of one of three treasure chests.

How do you play? It’s so easy! Go to wondersinaliceland.com/summer-scramble to register, then download the instructions today. Then, on August 1st, download the bingo-style clue sheet and map and hit the streets to solve as many of the 25 clues as you can. When you solve a clue, go to that location and take a selfie in front of it. Send your selfies to me at bit.ly/SSselfies. Participating businesses will display a Summer Scramble sign in the front window that includes the phrase, “You’re clued in!” Each team that solves at least 15 clues, qualifies for the treasure chest drawings. That’s all there is to it!

Summer Scramble is orchestrated by Alice Kuder, Just in Case, because she loves scavenger hunts, small businesses, West Seattle, and creating opportunities for free fun!

The hunt is open to everyone of all ages. It begins at 12:01 AM on Thursday, August 1st and ends at 7 PM on Sunday, August 4th. Registration is open now, but you can register and send selfies anytime during those four days. Questions? Contact Alice Kuder, 206-708-9800, Alice@JustInCasePlans.com, wondersinaliceland.com/summer-scramble