READER REPORT: Carjack attempt?

Received late Tuesday night from a reader who asked to remain anonymous:

(Tuesday) morning, 6/4/24, at around 5:20 am I was driving up Jacobsen Rd coming from Beach Dr SW when two vehicles attempted to box me in. The black SUV in front of me backed up and tried to use their vehicle to block me and the blue Chevrolet Avalanche sped up close to me. I was able to go around the black SUV, but then the blue pickup truck sped up to follow closely behind, I thought they were going to attempt hit my SUV. Both vehicles continued to follow me at a high speed as I was on the phone with 911, I was also honking my horn continuously in hopes to have someone witness/help. I was able to drive up behind a Rivian truck that was also out early in the morning and after that both vehicles turned into another street as we approached 49th ST; I continued to follow the Rivian truck as I was so scared they would come back and being so early there weren’t any other cars out. I probably scared the owner of the Rivian, but I don’t know what would have happened if they weren’t also on the road this morning – so very thankful for them.

I believe they were attempting to carjack my SUV, as I have a fairly newer vehicle. Just wanted to share this as Jacobsen Rd is a little isolated in the mornings and sometimes cell service can be spotty.