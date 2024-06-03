One more chance to hear from, talk with SDOT about Highland Park Way hill lane-change plan at D1CN meeting

SDOT has added another West Seattle community-meeting appearance at which reps will discuss the recently announced plan to replace a downhill driving lane on the Highland Park Way hill with a bike lane, a multi-use path, or both. If you want to hear about the plan and/or ask questions, be at the online meeting of the District 1 Community Network, 7 pm Wednesday (June 5). The Zoom link is in the agenda. Also note that the survey about the proposal remains open until June 15.