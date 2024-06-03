West Seattle, Washington

One more chance to hear from, talk with SDOT about Highland Park Way hill lane-change plan at D1CN meeting

June 3, 2024 3:03 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

SDOT has added another West Seattle community-meeting appearance at which reps will discuss the recently announced plan to replace a downhill driving lane on the Highland Park Way hill with a bike lane, a multi-use path, or both. If you want to hear about the plan and/or ask questions, be at the online meeting of the District 1 Community Network, 7 pm Wednesday (June 5). The Zoom link is in the agenda. Also note that the survey about the proposal remains open until June 15.

  • DC June 3, 2024 (3:21 pm)
    Really hope SDOT doesn’t listen to the criminals who want to speed and dangerously pass going down this hill. Having a wider path and/or a bike land would be amazing! And slower cars a huge plus! 

    • Jordan June 3, 2024 (3:32 pm)
      It is legal in the State of Wa to exceed the speed limit in order to pass a slow moving vehicle, just fyi. 

      • K June 3, 2024 (4:22 pm)
        Highland Park Way is not a highway.  It’s an arterial and the law is the same in both lanes.  This right here is why we need traffic calming on this hill.

      • Jort June 3, 2024 (4:27 pm)
        Nope! Wrong.  Read up! Ignornace of the law is no excuse.         …. PROVIDED, That a person following a vehicle driving at less than the legal maximum speed and desiring to pass such vehicle may exceed the speed limit, subject to the provisions of RCW 46.61.120 on highways having only one lane of traffic in each direction, at only such a speed and for only such a distance as is necessary to complete the pass with a reasonable margin of safety.

  • Jay June 3, 2024 (3:36 pm)
    One lane each way with a barrier in the middle. It’s not necessary  for this stretch to have 50+mph traffic. And do the same with Admiral.

