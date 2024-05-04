WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 32 notes!

(Harbor seal, photographed by Erin B. Jackson)

Welcome to May’s first weekend! Here are highlights and other info for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LANE CLOSURES: The two northbound right lanes are scheduled to be closed on the First Avenue South Bridge this morning until 11:30 am, for maintenance.

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Southwest Library is closed Saturdays through June 4.

WATER TAXI’S LATER-EVENING RUNS: Third weekend of spring/summer season the West Seattle Water Taxi, so it’s making later-evening runs tonight.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER GROUP RUN: The store is where to meet for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

BENEFIT PLANT SALE: Alley sale in High Point, benefiting educational programs of PEI Sisterhood (just west of High Point Library in the 6000 block of the alley between 35th SW and 36th SW, cross streets SW Raymond and SW Graham), 9 am-3 pm.

COMPOST GIVEAWAY: 10 am-1 pm at Westcrest Park P-Patch (9000 8th SW), but this one is different from past giveaways – important info in our calendar listing.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

DRAG BRUNCH: At Harry’s Beach House (2676 Alki SW), two seatings, 11 am and 1 pm – ticket link is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP/SALE: 11 am-4 pm at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska), the focus is on human-powered watercraft – if you’ve got something to sell, dropoff time is 9 am-11 am.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: At West Seattle’s only comic-book store, Tails to Astonish (4850 California SW), “We will have free comics for all who come, and a variety for all ages. Open 11:30-7:00.”

BIZARRE BAZAAR: Community artisan market at Box Bar (5401 California SW), noon-4 pm

POP-UP ART GALLERY: Noon-6 pm, the Feather in the Wind weekend pop-up continues over Alki Arts (6030 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL: WSHS has a postseason game vs. Lincoln at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, 1 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MUSIC FESTIVAL: More than a dozen bands are playing on 2 stages, 1-9 pm (see the schedule in our preview), at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW). Tickets $20, raising $ for ongoing restoration and education work at the site.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

‘MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM,’ 2 PERFORMANCES: See the Chief Sealth IHS Drama Club/Bayfest Youth Theatre production at 2 or 7 pm at the CSIHS Theater (2600 SW Thistle) – get your ticket(s) online here.

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY: Free 45-minute event with disaster-preparedness coach Alice Kuder of Just In Case (WSB sponsor), 3 pm at Whisky West (6451 California SW) – email alice@justincaseplans.com to be sure there’s room.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

BELLS OF THE SOUND: See and hear the renowned handbell choir in concert at 7 pm, Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT KENYON HALL: Vocal quartet Princess Guy brings “a non-stop thrill ride of vocal harmony and insane comedy” to Kenyon Hall. Doors at 7, show at 7:30 pm, tickets here.

AT THE SKYLARK: “AzuQar is the longest running Queen Latinx Dance Night in Seattle, We started it in the fall of 2015-ish. We saw a void in Seattle’s night life for Queer Friendly Latinx music could be played and danced to.” The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) is a new venue – doors at 8 pm, 21+.

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Supreme La Rock. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

Planning a happening? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!