UPDATE: Two crashes, one involving a Metro bus, one involving a stolen car

(Reader photo)

1:17 PM: Thanks for the tip and photo on the first of two crashes that police are handling right now, not far apart – the one in the photo is reported to involve a car and bus, with Delridge blocked near Kenyon. Police are also being called to the 2600 block of SW Thistle, near Chief Sealth IHS, where someone driving a gray Kia Soul is reported to have crashed into two parked cars before abandoning the Kia and running away.

(WSB photo)

1:22 PM: Officers at the SW Thistle scene just asked dispatch to check the Kia’s plate; the dispatcher told them the number belonged to a Kia Rio stolen somewhere in Seattle.

(WSB photo)

Meantime, officers at the Delridge/Kenyon scene told us that investigation is being turned over to transit police (who are part of the King County Sheriff’s Office), since it involved a bus.