Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Steve Bender, who says this is a Snow Goose)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

‘MAJOR PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT’: Mayor Bruce Harrell says that’s what he’s making at 1 pm today and you can watch live here. According to citywide reporters, the headline will be that SPD Chief Adrian Diaz is out as chief, amid a variety of controversies and lawsuits.

SOUND BATH HEALING: 1 pm at The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Bring a mat/small pillow.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: DO fix what IS broke, to reconfigure the saying. Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

ORCA MONTH 2024 – FROM ORCAS TO HUMANS: Free online event 5:30-6:30 pm:

Join the Orca Salmon Alliance and the Salish Sea Institute to kick off Orca Action Month in June and learn how you can help our beloved Southern Resident orcas! Free to attend online. Register here!.

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUNS: The weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run welcomes all levels, 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

