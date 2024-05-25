CONGRATULATIONS! Three new Eagle Scouts, with two making troop history

Big news from West Seattle’s Troop 284, sent by Eric Linxweiler:

In 2025, Troop 284 will celebrate 110 storied years of helping boys and, since 2018, girls, grow to be strong and confident men and women! Over 109 years our troop had presented the prestigious Eagle award to 115 scouts. This past month, we have the honor of recognizing our newest Eagles, including our first female Eagle Scouts. Congratulations to Lauren, Owen, and Heidi!

Owen is pictured with Scoutmaster Dan Vornbrock, who also congratulates Heidi, along with Scoutmaster Laura Kincaid.

Lauren is also a member of Troop 678 on Mercer Island.

Special note: as 3rd-generation Eagle Scouts, both Lauren and Heidi were pinned with their grandfather’s Eagle Medals!