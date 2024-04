10:07 AM: Eclipse visibility: Iffy. Whale visibility: Good news – Kersti Muul just sent word of two groups of orcas in the area: “Group 1: southbound from West Point. Group 2: west of mid-channel off the north end of Blake Island, unknown direction of travel.” Let us know if you see any!

10:22 AM: Kersti has updated in a comment below. In short, group 2 is headed out of sight (for now) along the west side of Vashon, but group 1 has entered Elliott Bay.