Remembering Kathryn Giles, 1946-2024

Family and friends are remembering Kath Giles and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Kath Giles died Wednesday, March 20, 2024. She ended her battle with cancer surrounded by family at her home in Mukilteo.

Kath grew up in West Seattle, attended Holy Rosary and Holy Names Academy. Kath met her husband George while working in a cannery in Seldovia, AK. They were married in 1968 and had three children while moving across the country for the military and George’s career. They lived together in Alaska, Washington, New York, Illinois, Texas, and Pennsylvania. After the untimely death of their son, Peter, they retired and returned to the Seattle area to be surrounded by family, friends, and in the area they love.

Kath was the de facto matriarch of a large and loving family. She loved jazz music, especially Ella Fitzgerald. She was often the first to lead a sing along of jazz standards. She spent hours tending to beautiful gardens in all of her homes, even becoming a master gardener. She had a soft spot for young children and would often teach them arts and crafts or be their pen pal. She worked as a preschool teacher. She was referred to as a “grand-neighbor.” She and George loved to travel and often did it with a large group of friends. Lastly, Kath loved to entertain – her home was a second home to many.

Kath is survived by her husband, George of Mukilteo, son Craig (Heidi) of Fort Collins, CO, daughter Monica Fuith (Chris) of Medford, MA, and two granddaughters, Camille and Natalie.

Kath was preceded in death by her parents Richard C. Kelly and Cecelia Kelly (Dick and Tommy) and her son Peter Giles.

There will be a celebration of life planned for the summer of 2024.