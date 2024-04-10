FYI: Lost or found something? Here’s where to look and/or post on WSB

With warmer, sunnier weather, more people are outside, and that invariably means more lost/found items. If you don’t frequent the WSB Community Forums, you might not realize we have a lost/found (non-pets) board there, and right now we have several new listings – lost/found keys and a found backpack, for starters. The forum boards are self-post zones (though we assist if needed) and you can get a login by going to westseattleblog.com/log-in (only required if you want to post something – otherwise it’s open to all for reading).

P.S. Our West Seattle lost/found pet listings are in the same place as usual – here.