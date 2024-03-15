West Seattle Community Orchestras, WSHS Big Band Dinner Dance, senior-living tours, soccer, much more for your Friday

(Harbor Seal sunbathing along the Duwamish River, photographed by Steve Bender)

Here’s our list of Friday highlights! They’re mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY & PLAY OPEN GYM: 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), free!

JAPANESE STORY TIME: Hosted by Sayoko at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 10:30 am,

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

SENIOR LIVING TOUR: Visit Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) 2-6 pm to see Parkview Senior Residences’ independent-living possibilities! Enjoy refreshments and entertainment while you’re there.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: Final weekend starts today. Go here for cookie booths’ locations and hours.

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: Two home matches – West Seattle HS hosts Nathan Hale, 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), while Chief Sealth IHS hosts Seattle Prep, 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BIG BAND DINNER DANCE: Dine, dance, enjoy both student music and the West Seattle Big Band during this benefit for the West Seattle High School music program, 6-9 pm at WSHS (3000 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS’ FREE CONCERT: 7 pm, WSCO’s second of two free almost-spring concerts, featuring a world-premiere work by Arthur Peiyaro Wang and highlighting music by other Asian composers, Chief Sealth IHS Auditorium (2600 SW Thistle).

BOBCAT BOB AT C & P: Tonight, you can enjoy a rare appearance by longtime fave Bobcat Bob at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm performances at Kenyon Hall Free! (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, Hit It, Brother Wife, Yost. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight: DJ Ryan Fresh. (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring PR for Monsters, Sugar Bones, Tiny Monsters. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!